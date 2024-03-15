Pourquoi dort-on généralement la nuit ? Que se passe-t-il lorsqu'on ne dort pas ? Conseils d'experts sur cette partie essentielle de notre vie

par Karine Scheuermaier, Associate Professor in Physiology, Chair of Science Committee, South African Society for Sleep and Health, Member of the World Sleep Society, University of the Witwatersrand

Alison Bentley, Honorary Lecturer in Family Medicine, University of the Witwatersrand

Dale Rae, Director of Sleep Science and associate professor at the Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Cape Town

Francesco Xavier Gomez-Olive Casas, Research Manager at MRC/Wits Agincourt Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand

Gosia Lipinska, Associate Professor, University of Cape Town

Jonathan Davy, Senior lecturer, Rhodes University

Joshua Davimes, Senior Lecturer in Anatomical Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand

Nomathemba Chandiwana, Principal Scientist at Ezintsha,, University of the Witwatersrand

Oluwatosin Olorunmoteni, Neurodevelopmental Paediatrician, Obafemi Awolowo University