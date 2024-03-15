Tolerance.ca
Directeur / Éditeur: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Regard sur nous et ouverture sur le monde
Indépendant et neutre par rapport à toute orientation politique ou religieuse, Tolerance.ca® vise à promouvoir les grands principes démocratiques sur lesquels repose la tolérance.
Observatoire des droits humains

Pourquoi dort-on généralement la nuit ? Que se passe-t-il lorsqu'on ne dort pas ? Conseils d'experts sur cette partie essentielle de notre vie

par Karine Scheuermaier, Associate Professor in Physiology, Chair of Science Committee, South African Society for Sleep and Health, Member of the World Sleep Society, University of the Witwatersrand
Alison Bentley, Honorary Lecturer in Family Medicine, University of the Witwatersrand
Dale Rae, Director of Sleep Science and associate professor at the Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Cape Town
Francesco Xavier Gomez-Olive Casas, Research Manager at MRC/Wits Agincourt Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand
Gosia Lipinska, Associate Professor, University of Cape Town
Jonathan Davy, Senior lecturer, Rhodes University
Joshua Davimes, Senior Lecturer in Anatomical Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand
Nomathemba Chandiwana, Principal Scientist at Ezintsha,, University of the Witwatersrand
Oluwatosin Olorunmoteni, Neurodevelopmental Paediatrician, Obafemi Awolowo University
Le sommeil est un élément essentiel de la vie. Que se passe-t-il lorsque l'on ne dort pas assez et comment s'assurer que l'on dort suffisamment ?La Conversation


Lire l'article complet

© La Conversation -
