Comment lutter contre ces aliments ultratransformés poussés par des intérêts commerciaux, et non par les choix des consommateurs

par Phillip Baker, ARC Future Fellow and Sydney Horizon Fellow, School of Public Health, University of Sydney, University of Sydney

Camila Corvalan, Full Professor of the Public Nutrition Unit of the Institute of Nutrition and Food Technology, Universidad de Chile

Carlos Monteiro, Professor at the Department of Nutrition of the School of Public Health, Universidade de São Paulo (USP)

Gyorgy Scrinis, Associate Professor of Food Politics and Policy, The University of Melbourne

Priscila Machado, NHMRC Emerging Leadership Fellow, Institute for Physical Activity and Nutrition, Deakin University