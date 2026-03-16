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Comment lutter contre ces aliments ultratransformés poussés par des intérêts commerciaux, et non par les choix des consommateurs

par Phillip Baker, ARC Future Fellow and Sydney Horizon Fellow, School of Public Health, University of Sydney, University of Sydney
Camila Corvalan, Full Professor of the Public Nutrition Unit of the Institute of Nutrition and Food Technology, Universidad de Chile
Carlos Monteiro, Professor at the Department of Nutrition of the School of Public Health, Universidade de São Paulo (USP)
Gyorgy Scrinis, Associate Professor of Food Politics and Policy, The University of Melbourne
Priscila Machado, NHMRC Emerging Leadership Fellow, Institute for Physical Activity and Nutrition, Deakin University
Sans réponse mondiale coordonnée, les aliments ultratransformés vont occuper une place croissante dans notre alimentation, et nuire à notre santé ainsi qu’à l’économie.La Conversation


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