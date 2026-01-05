Une nouvelle étude met en lumière le rôle du climat dans la disparition de l’homme de Florès
par Nick Scroxton, Research Fellow, Palaeoclimate, National University of Ireland Maynooth
Gerrit (Gert) van den Bergh, Researcher in Palaeontology, University of Wollongong
Michael Gagan, Honorary Professor, Palaeoclimate, University of Wollongong; The University of Queensland
Mika Rizki Puspaningrum, Researcher in Palaeontology, Bandung Institute of Technology, Institut Teknologi Bandung
Pendant un million d’années, l’un des derniers cousins de l’humanité a vécu sur une île en Indonésie. Pourquoi a-t-il disparu ? De nouvelles recherches mettent en avant le rôle du climat.
