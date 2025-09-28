Tolerance.ca
Observatoire des droits humains

Paracétamol et autisme : notre étude portant sur 2,5 millions d'enfants n’a révélé aucun lien

par Renee Gardner, Principal Researcher, Department of Public Health Sciences, Karolinska Institutet
Brian Lee, Professor of Epidemiology, Drexel University
Viktor H. Ahlqvist, Postdoctoral Researcher, Institute of Environmental Medicine, Karolinska Institutet
Des travaux de recherche menés en Suède contredisent les affirmations alarmistes du président américain Donald Trump concernant les liens entre paracétamol et autisme.La Conversation


Lire l'article complet

© La Conversation -
