Paracétamol et autisme : notre étude portant sur 2,5 millions d'enfants n’a révélé aucun lien

par Renee Gardner, Principal Researcher, Department of Public Health Sciences, Karolinska Institutet

Brian Lee, Professor of Epidemiology, Drexel University

Viktor H. Ahlqvist, Postdoctoral Researcher, Institute of Environmental Medicine, Karolinska Institutet