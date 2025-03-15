Tolerance.ca
Observatoire des droits humains

Coupes budgétaires dans la recherche médicale sous Trump : un impact majeur dans les États ruraux, notamment républicains

par Prakash Nagarkatti, Professor of Pathology, Microbiology and Immunology, University of South Carolina
Mitzi Nagarkatti, Professor of Pathology, Microbiology and Immunology, University of South Carolina
Les NIH, qui financent la recherche médicale aux États-Unis, ont annoncé des coupes budgétaires massives. Celles-ci vont affecter davantage les États ruraux qui, pour la plupart, ont voté Trump.La Conversation


Lire l'article complet

© La Conversation -
