Tolerance.ca
Directeur / Éditeur: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Regard sur nous et ouverture sur le monde
Indépendant et neutre par rapport à toute orientation politique ou religieuse, Tolerance.ca® vise à promouvoir les grands principes démocratiques sur lesquels repose la tolérance.
Observatoire des droits humains

Coupes budgétaires dans la recherche médicale sous Trump : un impact majeur dans les États ruraux, notamment républicains

par Prakash Nagarkatti, Professor of Pathology, Microbiology and Immunology, University of South Carolina
Mitzi Nagarkatti, Professor of Pathology, Microbiology and Immunology, University of South Carolina
Les NIH, qui financent la recherche médicale aux États-Unis, ont annoncé des coupes budgétaires massives. Celles-ci vont affecter davantage les États ruraux qui, pour la plupart, ont voté Trump.La Conversation


Lire l'article complet

© La Conversation -
Abonnez-vous à Tolerance.ca


Aussi
~ Plein de promesses : le retour de Wisam à l'école au Soudan
~ Syrie : le Conseil de sécurité condamne des massacres de civils dans le nord-ouest
~ À Cox’s Bazar, le chef de l’ONU appelle à éviter une « catastrophe totale » pour les réfugiés rohingyas
~ Manifestations en Iran : des enquêteurs de l'ONU dénoncent la répression
~ Une experte de l’ONU s’insurge contre les répercussions de la surpêche sur les écosystèmes marins
~ Au Sud-Kivu, des centaines de milliers de déplacés vivent dans des conditions précaires
~ Collision d’un pétrolier et d’un cargo en mer du Nord : un désastre écologique ?
~ Trump II : interdire de dire pour mieux empêcher de penser
~ L’aggravation de l’insécurité alimentaire en Cisjordanie préoccupe l'ONU
~ Myanmar : faute de financement, le PAM contraint de réduire son assistance
Suivez-nous sur ...
Facebook Twitter