Tolerance.ca
Directeur / Éditeur: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Regard sur nous et ouverture sur le monde
Indépendant et neutre par rapport à toute orientation politique ou religieuse, Tolerance.ca® vise à promouvoir les grands principes démocratiques sur lesquels repose la tolérance.
Observatoire des droits humains

L'OMS en Afrique : trois risques liés au retrait de Trump

par Lawrence O. Gostin, University Professor; Founding Linda D. & Timothy J. O’Neill Professor of Global Health Law, Georgetown University
Alexandra Finch, Senior Associate at the O'Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law and Adjunct Professor of Law at Georgetown University, Georgetown University
Le retrait des États-Unis de l'OMS aura de graves conséquences sur les programmes de lutte contre le VIH, la polio et d'autres initiatives de santé en Afrique.La Conversation


Lire l'article complet

© La Conversation -
