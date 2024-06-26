Tolerance.ca
Observatoire des droits humains

Les produits d’IA pour enfants promettent amitié et apprentissage ? 3 éléments à prendre en compte

par Nandini Asavari Bharadwaj, Ph.D. Candidate, Learning Sciences Program, Department of Educational & Counselling Psychology, McGill University
Annie Shiau, Ph.D. Student, School/Applied Child Psychology Program, Department of Educational & Counselling Psychology, McGill University
Robots enseignants, robots compagnons, etc. Il convient d’examiner attentivement cette technologie afin de déterminer si elle est adaptée à la vie des enfants.La Conversation


