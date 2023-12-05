Tolerance.ca
Directeur / Éditeur: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Regard sur nous et ouverture sur le monde
Indépendant et neutre par rapport à toute orientation politique ou religieuse, Tolerance.ca® vise à promouvoir les grands principes démocratiques sur lesquels repose la tolérance.
Observatoire des droits humains

Les émissions de CO₂ d’origine fossile ont atteint un nouveau record en 2023

par Pep Canadell, Chief Research Scientist, CSIRO Environment; Executive Director, Global Carbon Project, CSIRO
Corinne Le Quéré, Royal Society Research Professor of Climate Change Science, University of East Anglia
Glen Peters, Senior Researcher, Center for International Climate and Environment Research - Oslo
Judith Hauck, Helmholtz Young Investigator group leader and deputy head, Marine Biogeosciences section a Alfred Wegener Institute, Universität Bremen
Julia Pongratz, Professor of Physical Geography and Land Use Systems, Department of Geography, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
Philippe Ciais, Directeur de recherche au Laboratoire des science du climat et de l’environnement, Institut Pierre-Simon Laplace, Commissariat à l’énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives (CEA)
Pierre Friedlingstein, Chair, Mathematical Modelling of Climate, University of Exeter
Robbie Andrew, Senior Researcher, Center for International Climate and Environment Research - Oslo
Rob Jackson, Professor, Department of Earth System Science, and Chair of the Global Carbon Project, Stanford University
Les quantités de CO₂ que nous pouvons encore émettre tout en respectant l’objectif de l’accord de Paris se réduisent à une peau de chagrin : au rythme de 2023, nous aurons épuisé ce budget carbone dans sept ans.La Conversation


Lire l'article complet

© La Conversation -
