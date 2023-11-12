Tolerance.ca
Directeur / Éditeur: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Regard sur nous et ouverture sur le monde
Indépendant et neutre par rapport à toute orientation politique ou religieuse, Tolerance.ca® vise à promouvoir les grands principes démocratiques sur lesquels repose la tolérance.
Observatoire des droits humains

Qui gouvernera l’IA ? La course des nations pour réguler l’intelligence artificielle

par Fan Yang, Research fellow at Melbourne Law School, the University of Melbourne and the ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making and Society., The University of Melbourne
Ausma Bernot, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Australian Graduate School of Policing and Security, Charles Sturt University
L’approche globale de l’Europe, les lois ciblées de la Chine et le décret spectaculaire des États-Unis laissent entrevoir trois voies à suivre.La Conversation


Lire l'article complet

© La Conversation -
