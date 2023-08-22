Chaleur et humidité : leurs effets sur notre corps se font sentir plus tôt que prévu
par W. Larry Kenney, Professor of Physiology, Kinesiology and Human Performance, Penn State
Daniel Vecellio, Geographer-climatologist and Postdoctoral Fellow, Penn State
Rachel Cottle, Ph.D. Candidate in Exercise Physiology, Penn State
S. Tony Wolf, Postdoctoral Researcher in Kinesiology, Penn State
Le corps humain surchauffe plus tôt que prévu lorsque la températures et le taux d’humidité augmentent de concert, ce qui n’est pas sans conséquences dans un contexte de changement climatique.
- mardi 22 août 2023