Tolerance.ca
Directeur / Éditeur: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Regard sur nous et ouverture sur le monde
Indépendant et neutre par rapport à toute orientation politique ou religieuse, Tolerance.ca® vise à promouvoir les grands principes démocratiques sur lesquels repose la tolérance.
Observatoire des droits humains

Chaleur et humidité : leurs effets sur notre corps se font sentir plus tôt que prévu

par W. Larry Kenney, Professor of Physiology, Kinesiology and Human Performance, Penn State
Daniel Vecellio, Geographer-climatologist and Postdoctoral Fellow, Penn State
Rachel Cottle, Ph.D. Candidate in Exercise Physiology, Penn State
S. Tony Wolf, Postdoctoral Researcher in Kinesiology, Penn State
Le corps humain surchauffe plus tôt que prévu lorsque la températures et le taux d’humidité augmentent de concert, ce qui n’est pas sans conséquences dans un contexte de changement climatique.La Conversation


Lire l'article complet

© La Conversation -
Abonnez-vous à Tolerance.ca


Aussi
~ Comment se construisent les identités végétariennes et végétaliennes
~ Le Tchad à l’épreuve d’un nouvel afflux de réfugiés soudanais
~ Morbihan : comment la désertification des paysages sous-marins bouleverse les écosystèmes côtiers
~ Hausse des températures : les sueurs froides du décompte de la mortalité
~ Jouer avec des poupées ultraminces influence-t-il l’estime de soi des petites filles ?
~ Chandrayaan-3 : l’Inde espère se poser aujourd'hui sur la Lune, pour la première fois
~ Afghanistan : plus de 200 anciens fonctionnaires tués depuis l’arrivée au pouvoir des Talibans
~ L'intelligence artificielle générative devrait créer plus d'emplois qu'en détruire
~ Libye : de violents affrontements à Tripoli mettent en lumière une situation précaire
~ Conséquences du tremblement de terre en Syrie et échec de l'ONU
Suivez-nous sur ...
Facebook Twitter