Chaleur et humidité : leurs effets sur notre corps se font sentir plus tôt que prévu

par W. Larry Kenney, Professor of Physiology, Kinesiology and Human Performance, Penn State

Daniel Vecellio, Geographer-climatologist and Postdoctoral Fellow, Penn State

Rachel Cottle, Ph.D. Candidate in Exercise Physiology, Penn State

S. Tony Wolf, Postdoctoral Researcher in Kinesiology, Penn State