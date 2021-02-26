Tolerance.ca
Directeur / Éditeur: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Regard sur nous et ouverture sur le monde
Indépendant et neutre par rapport à toute orientation politique ou religieuse, Tolerance.ca® vise à promouvoir les grands principes démocratiques sur lesquels repose la tolérance.
Observatoire des droits humains

Voici trois innovations en agriculture qui vont révolutionner notre alimentation tout en aidant la planète

par Lenore Newman, Canada Research Chair, Food Security and the Environment, University of The Fraser Valley
Evan Fraser, Director of the Arrell Food Institute and Professor in the Dept. of Geography, Environment and Geomatics, University of Guelph
La production alimentaire locale tout au long de l’année est à notre portée et réduira l’impact de l’agriculture sur le climat – mais seulement si nous adoptons la technologie agricole.


