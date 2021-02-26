Voici trois innovations en agriculture qui vont révolutionner notre alimentation tout en aidant la planète
par Lenore Newman, Canada Research Chair, Food Security and the Environment, University of The Fraser Valley
Evan Fraser, Director of the Arrell Food Institute and Professor in the Dept. of Geography, Environment and Geomatics, University of Guelph
La production alimentaire locale tout au long de l’année est à notre portée et réduira l’impact de l’agriculture sur le climat – mais seulement si nous adoptons la technologie agricole.
Lire l'article complet
© La Conversation
- vendredi 26 février 2021