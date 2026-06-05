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Observatoire des droits humains

Crise climatique en Afrique : ce que le droit impose aux États

par Zunaida Moosa Wadiwala, Legal Researcher, PhD Candidate and Lead of the African Climate Law Programme, Mandela Institute, University of the Witwatersrand
Tracy-Lynn Field, Director of the Mandela Institute, Professor of Law, University of the Witwatersrand
Une affaire historique devant la Cour africaine questionne les obligations des États en matière de droits humains et de lutte contre le changement climatique.La Conversation


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