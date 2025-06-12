Les océans peuvent produire de l'électricité : une étude confirme le potentiel africain

par James H. VanZwieten Jr., Assistant Professor: Department of Ocean and Mechanical Engineering, Florida Atlantic University

Gabriel Alsenas, Director: SouthEast National Marine Renewable Energy Centre, Florida Atlantic University

Mahsan Sadoughipour, Graduate Research Assistant: Department of Ocean and Mechanical Engineering, Florida Atlantic University

Yufei Tang, Associate Professor and I-SENSE Fellow: Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Florida Atlantic University