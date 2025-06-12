Tolerance.ca
Directeur / Éditeur: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Regard sur nous et ouverture sur le monde
Indépendant et neutre par rapport à toute orientation politique ou religieuse, Tolerance.ca® vise à promouvoir les grands principes démocratiques sur lesquels repose la tolérance.
Observatoire des droits humains

Les océans peuvent produire de l'électricité : une étude confirme le potentiel africain

par James H. VanZwieten Jr., Assistant Professor: Department of Ocean and Mechanical Engineering, Florida Atlantic University
Gabriel Alsenas, Director: SouthEast National Marine Renewable Energy Centre, Florida Atlantic University
Mahsan Sadoughipour, Graduate Research Assistant: Department of Ocean and Mechanical Engineering, Florida Atlantic University
Yufei Tang, Associate Professor and I-SENSE Fellow: Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Florida Atlantic University
Certaines des courants marins les plus rapides au monde ont été découverts en Afrique. Ceux-ci peuvent être utilisés pour produire de l'énergie.La Conversation


Lire l'article complet

© La Conversation -
