Les océans peuvent produire de l'électricité : une étude confirme le potentiel africain
par James H. VanZwieten Jr., Assistant Professor: Department of Ocean and Mechanical Engineering, Florida Atlantic University
Gabriel Alsenas, Director: SouthEast National Marine Renewable Energy Centre, Florida Atlantic University
Mahsan Sadoughipour, Graduate Research Assistant: Department of Ocean and Mechanical Engineering, Florida Atlantic University
Yufei Tang, Associate Professor and I-SENSE Fellow: Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Florida Atlantic University
Certaines des courants marins les plus rapides au monde ont été découverts en Afrique. Ceux-ci peuvent être utilisés pour produire de l'énergie.
- jeudi 12 juin 2025