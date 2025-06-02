Quel bilan du devoir de vigilance après l’annonce de son retrait par Macron ?

par Carla Bader, Assistant Professor en Management et Stratégie, IÉSEG School of Management

Maximiliano Marzetti, Associate Professor of Law, IESEG School of Management, Univ. Lille, CNRS, UMR 9221 - LEM - Lille Économie Management, IÉSEG School of Management