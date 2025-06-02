Tolerance.ca
Observatoire des droits humains

Quel bilan du devoir de vigilance après l’annonce de son retrait par Macron ?

par Carla Bader, Assistant Professor en Management et Stratégie, IÉSEG School of Management
Maximiliano Marzetti, Associate Professor of Law, IESEG School of Management, Univ. Lille, CNRS, UMR 9221 - LEM - Lille Économie Management, IÉSEG School of Management
Avec la réforme Omnibus, l’Union européenne opère un retour en arrière sur le dispositif du devoir de vigilance. Avec quel bilan pour les entreprises françaises pionnières ?La Conversation


Lire l'article complet

© La Conversation -
