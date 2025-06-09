Tolerance.ca
Directeur / Éditeur: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Regard sur nous et ouverture sur le monde
Indépendant et neutre par rapport à toute orientation politique ou religieuse, Tolerance.ca® vise à promouvoir les grands principes démocratiques sur lesquels repose la tolérance.
Observatoire des droits humains

Une nouvelle méthode pour évaluer l’élévation du niveau de la mer

par Benjamin P. Horton, Director of the Earth Observatory of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University
Benjamin S. Grandey, Senior Research Fellow, School of Physical & Mathematical Sciences, Nanyang Technological University
Les décideurs ont besoin de projections fiables de l’élévation du niveau de la mer. Une nouvelle méthode tient compte des effets de la fonte des calottes polaires.La Conversation


Lire l'article complet

© La Conversation -
Abonnez-vous à Tolerance.ca


Aussi
~ Afrique centrale : malgré des avancées politiques, des défis multiples menacent la stabilité régionale
~ Congrès socialiste : « Une primaire à gauche est la seule perspective pour éviter la domination de Mélenchon »
~ Plastique : une seule tortue verte peut contenir l’équivalent de 10 balles de ping-pong
~ Comment former les futurs citoyens du monde ? Une urgence éducative et éthique
~ Les start-ups « deep tech » : une réponse aux enjeux du XXIᵉ siècle ?
~ Sur la scène électro, publier un remix illégal peut booster une carrière…
~ Fertilité masculine : comment le parasite de la toxoplasmose décapite les spermatozoïdes
~ Le système de santé limite l’autonomie des infirmières au Québec. Voici pourquoi
~ À Nice, le chef de l’ONU sonne l’alarme face au « pillage » des océans
~ Pourquoi l’océan est-il si important pour le climat ?
Suivez-nous sur ...
Facebook Twitter