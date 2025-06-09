Une nouvelle méthode pour évaluer l’élévation du niveau de la mer
par Benjamin P. Horton, Director of the Earth Observatory of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University
Benjamin S. Grandey, Senior Research Fellow, School of Physical & Mathematical Sciences, Nanyang Technological University
Les décideurs ont besoin de projections fiables de l’élévation du niveau de la mer. Une nouvelle méthode tient compte des effets de la fonte des calottes polaires.
