Observatoire des droits humains

Voici comment les athlètes enceintes défient les normes en participant à des compétitions… et même aux olympiques !

par Jenna Schulz, Physiotherapist & Postdoctoral Fellow, Fowler Kennedy Sport Medicine Clinic, Western University
Jane Thornton, Clinician Scientist, Canada Research Chair in Injury Prevention and Physical Activity for Health, Sport Medicine Physician, Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, Western University
Michelle F. Mottola, Professor in Kinesiology, Faculty of Health Sciences and Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, Western University
Les sportives enceintes remettent en question la perception de ce qu’une femme peut faire durant sa grossesse. Mais on en sait encore peu sur le sport d’élite et la maternité.La Conversation


Lire l'article complet

© La Conversation -
