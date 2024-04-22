Tolerance.ca
Directeur / Éditeur: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Regard sur nous et ouverture sur le monde
Indépendant et neutre par rapport à toute orientation politique ou religieuse, Tolerance.ca® vise à promouvoir les grands principes démocratiques sur lesquels repose la tolérance.
Observatoire des droits humains

Tunisie : El Kef, l'identité singulière d'une ville riche de son brassage culturel

par Majdi Faleh, Academic Fellow in Cultural Heritage, Nottingham Trent University
Asma Gharbi, Associate Lecturer at the National School of Architecture and Urbanism, Université de Carthage
Nourchen Ben Fatma, Lecturer at the National School of Architecture and Urbanism, Université de Carthage
La Tunisie n'a pas réussi à exploiter pleinement le potentiel touristique héritage de la ville antique et de son environnement naturel.La Conversation


Lire l'article complet

© La Conversation -
Abonnez-vous à Tolerance.ca


Aussi
~ Iran : Les forces de sécurité ont violé et torturé des personnes détenues
~ « L’envers des mots » : Prompt
~ Il n’y a pas que les antibiotiques qui peuvent tuer les bactéries
~ Chaleur, pollution de l'air et manque de végétation : les plus défavorisés sont aussi les plus exposés
~ Annie Ernaux et l’ironie comme marqueur de classe
~ Que pensent (vraiment) les citoyens européens des politiques de mémoire ?
~ S’allier, une carte pour les hôpitaux de proximité afin de restaurer leur attractivité
~ Haïti : L’afflux de blessés exacerbe les besoins dans les hôpitaux
~ Tunisie : El Kef, l'identité singulière d'une ville riche de son brassage culturel
~ Rivalité Burundi-Rwanda : les attaques des rebelles Red-Tabara aggravent les tensions régionales
Suivez-nous sur ...
Facebook Twitter