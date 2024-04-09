Tolerance.ca
Directeur / Éditeur: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Regard sur nous et ouverture sur le monde
Indépendant et neutre par rapport à toute orientation politique ou religieuse, Tolerance.ca® vise à promouvoir les grands principes démocratiques sur lesquels repose la tolérance.
Observatoire des droits humains

Contre toute attente, des macaques japonais handicapés survivent en adaptant leur comportement et grâce au soutien de leurs proches

par Sarah E. Turner, Associate Professor, Geography, Planning and Environment, Concordia University
Brogan M. Stewart, PhD Student in Environmental Science, Concordia University
Jack Creeggan, Master's Student in Geography, Planning, and Environment, Concordia University
Megan M. Joyce, PhD Student in the Department of Geography, Planning and Environment, Concordia University
Mikaela Gerwing, Wildlife Conservation Biologist and PhD Student, Concordia University
Stephanie Eccles, PhD Candidate, Department of Geography, Planning, and Environment, Concordia University
Une communauté de macaques au Japon présente un taux élevé d’handicapés qui survivent grâce à leur souplesse comportementale et aux soins maternels.La Conversation


Lire l'article complet

© La Conversation -
Abonnez-vous à Tolerance.ca


Aussi
~ Une nouvelle étude prometteuse pourrait mener à une réduction des symptômes de la sclérose latérale amyotrophique
~ Gaza : La famine imposée par Israël est mortelle pour des enfants
~ Franc CFA: les conditions sont réunies pour remplacer la monnaie héritée du colonialisme
~ Pas si anodines, les entorses de la cheville… et gare aux récidives !
~ Rupture du ligament croisé : chirurgie ou pas, la rééducation du genou est essentielle
~ Gaza : La famine imposée par Israël est meurtrière pour des enfants
~ Gaza : planifier la reconstruction et le redressement après la guerre
~ Le Conseil de sécurité exhorté à « mettre fin à l’effusion de sang » à Gaza
~ La demande palestinienne d’adhésion à l’ONU sous le feu des projecteurs
~ Communiqué de presse conjoint: Le Mouvement international de la Croix-Rouge et du Croissant-Rouge demande un soutien accru pour les victimes du conflit : « Nous devons empêcher que la situation au Soudan ne devienne une autre crise oubliée »
Suivez-nous sur ...
Facebook Twitter