Contre toute attente, des macaques japonais handicapés survivent en adaptant leur comportement et grâce au soutien de leurs proches
par Sarah E. Turner, Associate Professor, Geography, Planning and Environment, Concordia University
Brogan M. Stewart, PhD Student in Environmental Science, Concordia University
Jack Creeggan, Master's Student in Geography, Planning, and Environment, Concordia University
Megan M. Joyce, PhD Student in the Department of Geography, Planning and Environment, Concordia University
Mikaela Gerwing, Wildlife Conservation Biologist and PhD Student, Concordia University
Stephanie Eccles, PhD Candidate, Department of Geography, Planning, and Environment, Concordia University
Une communauté de macaques au Japon présente un taux élevé d’handicapés qui survivent grâce à leur souplesse comportementale et aux soins maternels.
© La Conversation
- mardi 9 avril 2024