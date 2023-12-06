La méditation de pleine conscience pourrait aider à passer à l’action pour le climat
par Julie Bayle-Cordier, Professeure de RSE, IÉSEG School of Management
Loïc Berger, Chercheur CNRS, LEM (UMR 9221), IÉSEG School of Management
Massimo Tavoni, Director of European Institute on Economics and the Environment, full professor at the School of Management, Polytechnic University of Milan
Une étude expérimentale a montré que méditer 10 minutes, idéalement en marchant, avait encouragé les participants à donner à une ONG.
Lire l'article complet
© La Conversation
- mercredi 6 décembre 2023