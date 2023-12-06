Tolerance.ca
Directeur / Éditeur: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Regard sur nous et ouverture sur le monde
Indépendant et neutre par rapport à toute orientation politique ou religieuse, Tolerance.ca® vise à promouvoir les grands principes démocratiques sur lesquels repose la tolérance.
Observatoire des droits humains

La méditation de pleine conscience pourrait aider à passer à l’action pour le climat

par Julie Bayle-Cordier, Professeure de RSE, IÉSEG School of Management
Loïc Berger, Chercheur CNRS, LEM (UMR 9221), IÉSEG School of Management
Massimo Tavoni, Director of European Institute on Economics and the Environment, full professor at the School of Management, Polytechnic University of Milan
Une étude expérimentale a montré que méditer 10 minutes, idéalement en marchant, avait encouragé les participants à donner à une ONG.La Conversation


Lire l'article complet

© La Conversation -
Abonnez-vous à Tolerance.ca


Aussi
~ La COP28 est faite pour l’action, pas pour des débats stériles, selon le chef d'ONU climat
~ Guterres exhorte le Conseil de sécurité à agir pour éviter une catastrophe humanitaire à Gaza
~ Un enfant sur cinq vit dans la pauvreté dans les pays les plus riches du monde
~ Ukraine : les séquelles de la guerre seront « incalculables », selon l’ONU
~ Interface cerveau-machine : utiliser nos muscles pour faire parler nos neurones
~ ​​Interdiction des distributions alimentaires, quels moyens d’action pour les associations ?
~ Froid et douleurs articulaires : en hiver, mieux vaut bouger que ne rien faire
~ La revanche sucrée des pâtissiers
~ Dérèglement climatique : une fracture générationnelle, vraiment ?
~ Des ressources humaines orientées RSE, une opportunité économique pour les entreprises ?
Suivez-nous sur ...
Facebook Twitter