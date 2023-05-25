Tolerance.ca
Directeur / Éditeur: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Regard sur nous et ouverture sur le monde
Indépendant et neutre par rapport à toute orientation politique ou religieuse, Tolerance.ca® vise à promouvoir les grands principes démocratiques sur lesquels repose la tolérance.
Observatoire des droits humains

Mission de paix africaine en Russie et en Ukraine : quels sont les résultats escomptés ?

par Gilbert M. Khadiagala, Jan Smuts Professor of International Relations and Director of the African Centre for the Study of the United States (ACSUS), University of the Witwatersrand
Partagez cet article
Si la délégation africaine parvient à convaincre les belligérants de trouver une solution pacifique, elle apportera une contribution essentielle au climat de médiation.La Conversation


Lire l'article complet

© La Conversation -
Abonnez-vous à Tolerance.ca


Aussi
~ Informatique frugale : à quand un numérique compatible avec les limites planétaires ?
~ Universal Social Security Can Reduce Poverty, Inequality
~ Japon : Le système de « justice de l’otage » viole les droits des accusés
~ Taiwan privé d'accès à World Health Assembly: Interview avec la représentante taïwanaise Chen Hsin-Hsin
~ La zone de libre-échange africaine pourrait stimuler une croissance durable, selon Guterres
~ Tableau des commissions et autres instances nationales de droit international humanitaire
~ L’opération « Wuambushu », symptôme d’un État « bricolé » à Mayotte
~ Réforme des retraites : le recours au « distanciel » peut-il freiner les mobilisations étudiantes ?
~ Emancipées des studios, les stars hollywoodiennes s’inventent des carrières plus variées
~ Thaïlande : en avant vers la démocratie ?
Suivez-nous sur ...
Facebook Twitter