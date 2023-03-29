Tolerance.ca
Voici 5 technologies qui pourraient contribuer à rendre le système alimentaire carboneutre

par Rene Van Acker, Professor and Dean of The Ontario Agricultural College, University of Guelph
Evan Fraser, Director of the Arrell Food Institute and Professor in the Dept. of Geography, Environment and Geomatics, University of Guelph
Lenore Newman, Director, Food and Agriculture Institute, University of The Fraser Valley
Comment peut-on nourrir de manière nutritive une population croissante, faire face au changement climatique et ne pas détruire les écosystèmes dont nous dépendons tous pour vivre ?La Conversation


