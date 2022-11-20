Comprendre les taux record atteints par les émissions de CO₂ en 2022

par Pep Canadell, Chief Research Scientist, Climate Science Centre, CSIRO Oceans and Atmosphere; Executive Director, Global Carbon Project, CSIRO

Corinne Le Quéré, Royal Society Research Professor of Climate Change Science, University of East Anglia

Glen Peters, Research Director, Center for International Climate and Environment Research - Oslo

Judith Hauck, Helmholtz Young Investigator group leader and deputy head of the Marine Biogeosciences section at the Alfred Wegener Institute, Universität Bremen

Julia Pongratz, Professor of Physical Geography and Land Use Systems, Department of Geography, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich

Philippe Ciais, Directeur de recherche au Laboratoire des science du climat et de l’environnement, Institut Pierre-Simon Laplace, Commissariat à l’énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives (CEA)

Pierre Friedlingstein, Chair, Mathematical Modelling of Climate, University of Exeter

Robbie Andrew, Senior Researcher, Center for International Climate and Environment Research - Oslo

Rob Jackson, Professor, Department of Earth System Science, and Chair of the Global Carbon Project, Stanford University

Partagez cet article