Le travail de la Commission africaine des droits de l’homme est plus important que jamais

par Human Rights Watch

Click to expand Image The 73rd session of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights in Banjul, Gambia. © 2022 Francisco Perez (Nairobi) – The growing importance of intensified protection of human rights on the African continent comes into sharp focus at a time when several countries across the continent are facing acute human rights crises, Human Rights Watch said today, noting that the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights marks its 35th anniversary during its 73rd ordinary session in November 2022. The African Commission, based in Banjul, Gambia, is a quasi-judicial…



Lire l'article complet