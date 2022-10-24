Covid-19 : voilà l’impact réel de la pandémie sur l’espérance de vie
par Jennifer Beam Dowd, Professor of Demography and Population Health, University of Oxford and Deputy Director, Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science, University of Oxford
José Manuel Aburto, Brass Blacker Associate Professor of Demography at LSHTM and Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellow at Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science, University of Oxford
Ridhi Kashyap, Professor of Demography & Computational Social Science, University of Oxford
Partout sur la planète, la mortalité a augmenté du fait du Covid en 2020… Mais 2021, la situation a évolué de façon très différente selon les pays. Pourquoi certains s’en tirent-ils mieux ? Réponses.
- lundi 24 octobre 2022