Libyan TV reporter abducted a month ago in Sirte, still missing

par lfollea

ActualitésReporters Without Borders (RSF) is concerned about Ali Al-Rifawi, a Libyan TV reporter who has been missing for the past month, ever since his abduction in the city of Sirte on 26 March after covering a protest by Libyans demanding compensation for the victims of “UN airstrikes” in 2011. Ali Al-Rifawi works for 218 TV, an independent privately-owned Libyan TV channel that broadcasts from Spain and is often the target of attacks by Libya’s various military



