Philippines : Ahead of Nobel Prize, #HoldTheLine coalition demands charges against Maria Ressa be dropped

par DBastard

ActualitésOne week ahead of the Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony, the #HoldtheLine Coalition calls on the government of the Philippines to drop all pending cases and charges against veteran journalist and Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa and grant her unrestricted permission to travel to Oslo to accept this prestigious international award. The government of Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte has strongly opposed Maria Ressa’s application to travel to Oslo for the Nobel ceremony but



Lire l'article complet