Nos projections climatiques pour l’an 2500 montrent que la Terre sera inhospitalière pour les humains
par Christopher Lyon, Postdoctoral Researcher, McGill University; Visiting Researcher, University of Leeds, McGill University
Alex Dunhill, Research Fellow in Palaeobiology, University of Leeds
Andrew P. Beckerman, Professor in Evolutionary Ecology, University of Sheffield
Ariane Burke, Professor, Anthropology, Université de Montréal
Bethany Allen, Postdoctoral Researcher, Department of Biosystems Science and Engineering, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich
Chris Smith, NERC-IIASA Collaborative Research Fellow, University of Leeds
Daniel J. Hill, Lecturer, School of Earth and Environment, University of Leeds
Erin Saupe, Associate Professor, Palaeobiology, University of Oxford
James McKay, Manager, Centre for Doctoral Training, University of Leeds
Julien Riel-Salvatore, Professor, Anthropology, Université de Montréal
Lindsay C. Stringer, Professor, Environment and Geography, University of York
Rob Marchant, Professor of Tropical Ecology, University of York
Tracy Aze, Associate Professor, Earth and Environment, University of Leeds
Les prévisions relatives au changement climatique prennent souvent l’année 2100 comme point final. Mais il est important d’envisager ce qui se passera au-delà, au moins jusqu’à l’an 2500.
- lundi 18 octobre 2021