Tolerance.ca
Directeur / Éditeur: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Regard sur nous et ouverture sur le monde
Indépendant et neutre par rapport à toute orientation politique ou religieuse, Tolerance.ca® vise à promouvoir les grands principes démocratiques sur lesquels repose la tolérance.
Observatoire des droits humains

L’authenticité, une clé pour renforcer la perception éthique des marques de luxe

par Elodie Gentina, Associate professor, marketing, IÉSEG School of Management
Gwarlann De Kerviler, Associate Professor - Head of Marketing & Sales Department, IÉSEG School of Management
Nico Heuvinck, Assistant Professor in Marketing & Academic Director of the MSc in Digital Marketing & CRM, IÉSEG School of Management
Partagez cet article
La mise en avant de la passion des artisans pour leur travail dans la communication permet notamment de répondre aux nouvelles aspirations des consommateurs.


Lire l'article complet

© La Conversation -


Aussi
~ L’expérience EDELWEISS, ou comment sonder l’Univers sous les montagnes
~ Goya, précurseur du photojournalisme ?
~ Quand l'extrême droite joue au féminin
~ Les maladies chroniques, témoignages des souffrances de l’enfance ?
~ Une réindustrialisation de la France est-elle vraiment possible ?
~ Le Forum de Paris pour la paix, nouvel outil du multilatéralisme ou instrument du soft power français ?
~ Migrants et langue du pays d’accueil : les risques de transformer un droit en devoir
~ GAFAM et Europe : régulations et tensions vont redessiner le digital dans tous les secteurs
~ Les Jordaniens manifestent un an après la promulgation d'une loi sur la défense jugée futile, tandis que les cas de COVID-19 se multiplient
~ Exportations des technologies de surveillance : RSF et une coalition d’ONG formulent des recommandations aux États membres de l’UE
Suivez-nous sur ...
Facebook Twitter