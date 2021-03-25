L’authenticité, une clé pour renforcer la perception éthique des marques de luxe
par Elodie Gentina, Associate professor, marketing, IÉSEG School of Management
Gwarlann De Kerviler, Associate Professor - Head of Marketing & Sales Department, IÉSEG School of Management
Nico Heuvinck, Assistant Professor in Marketing & Academic Director of the MSc in Digital Marketing & CRM, IÉSEG School of Management
La mise en avant de la passion des artisans pour leur travail dans la communication permet notamment de répondre aux nouvelles aspirations des consommateurs.
Lire l'article complet
© La Conversation
- jeudi 25 mars 2021