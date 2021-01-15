Tolerance.ca
L’océan Austral : une richesse écologique hors du commun et un rôle clé pour le climat

par Ceridwen Fraser, Associate professor, University of Otago
Christina Hulbe, Professor and Dean of the School of Surveying (glaciology specialisation), University of Otago
Craig Stevens, Associate Professor in Ocean Physics, National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research
Huw Griffiths, Marine Biogeographer, British Antarctic Survey
L’océan Austral constitue le principal réservoir de chaleur et de carbone de notre planète. Il abrite des formes de vie extraordinaires, des invertébrés microscopiques aux gigantesques baleines.


