Midterm wins in Texas and Kansas show how religion could help Democrats win back red states
By André Gagné, Full Professor, Department of Theological Studies, Concordia University
Jason Piché, PhD Student, Christian Zionism and Dispensationalism, Concordia University
There’s a genuine opportunity for Democrats to embrace a new style of politics that appeals to voters in conservative states while undermining their loyalty to Republicans.
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- Sunday, November 29, 2026