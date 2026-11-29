Conservation as colonization: How power plays into who gets to fish for salmon
By Jared W.H. Connoy, Postdoctoral Fellow, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, University of British Columbia
Andrea Reid, Canada Research Chair in Indigenous Fisheries Science and Associate Professor with the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, University of British Columbia
In Canada, conservation was often used to marginalize Indigenous Peoples for settlers’ benefit. In Pacific salmon management, it sometimes still is.
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- Sunday, November 29, 2026