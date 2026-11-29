Police are borrowing GTA VI’s imagery, but the game has spent decades satirizing them
By Tandeep Sidhu, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology and Criminology, University of Manitoba
Christopher J. Schneider, Professor of Sociology, Brandon University
Grand Theft Auto VI’s (GTA VI) record-shattering release has been accompanied by an explosion of social media content parodying the popular, yet controversial, video game.
The phenomenon has extended to police agencies across North America, many of whom have appropriated the game’s imagery and iconography to capitalize on the cultural moment.
Toronto police incorporated the game’s imagery into their officer…
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- Sunday, November 29, 2026