Plant-based ‘tuna’ or pea crisps? Focus groups suggest new recipes for local, sustainable protein alternatives
By Tony Benson, Research Fellow, School of Biological Sciences, Queen's University Belfast
Anne Nugent, Reader, Nutrition, School of Biological Sciences, Queen's University Belfast
Moira Dean, Professor in Consumer Psychology and Food Security, Queen's University Belfast
Locally sourced plant-based foods could include a tuna alternative called Toona made from wheat and pea protein, pea and onion crisps plus wheat and barley pasta.
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- Friday, November 27, 2026