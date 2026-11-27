We’ve documented almost 1,000 years lost to wrongful convictions across Europe – and we’re still counting
By Jennifer Maria Schell-Leugers, Associate Professor of Legal Psychology, Maastricht University
Linda Marjoleine Geven, Assistant Professor of Criminology, Leiden University
Teresa Schneider, Senior Research Associate, School of Social Work, Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts
It was a cold October night in 2001 when Rudolf Rupp, a 52-year-old farmer from a small town in Bavaria, Germany, vanished. He had gone out drinking at a local bar, as he often did, and never came home. His wife reported him missing, but no one could find a trace of him or his car. For almost two years, it was as if he had just vanished into thin air. No clues, no body. Just silence.
Then the rumours started.
Neighbours gossiped that something terrible had happened at the farm – and that Rupp’s family had killed him. The police began to suspect his wife, two teenage daughters,…
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- Friday, November 27, 2026