From Beau Lamarre-Condon to Erin Patterson: the domestic and family violence we don’t name
By Xanthe Weston, Associate Professor of Domestic and Family Violence, Queensland Centre for Domestic and Family Violence Research, CQUniversity Australia
Raquel Peel, Relationships Expert & Psychology Educator at the Queensland Centre for Domestic and Family Violence Research, CQUniversity Australia
Rebecca Wilcoxson, Lecturer in Forensic Psychology, CQUniversity Australia
The Lamarre-Condon and Patterson cases are very different, but they share a common thread: neither fits the picture most of us have of domestic and family violence.
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- Friday, November 27, 2026