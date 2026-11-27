NZ election final: right needs Opportunity to govern, uncharted political waters ahead
By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Digital Storytelling Team, The Conversation
Complex negotiations will now determine the makeup of New Zealand’s next coalition government – with a new, untested party under intense scrutiny.
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- Thursday, November 26, 2026