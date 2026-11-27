The world’s ice is in real peril from climate change – and will keep melting even if we reach net zero
By Jon Cox, Proposal Development Manager, Securing Antarctica’s Environmental Future, Monash University
Andrew Mackintosh, Chief Investigator, Antarctic Environmental Science, Monash University
As temperatures overshoot 1.5°C, some ice loss may be irreversible. Rapid emissions cuts can still preserve parts of the cryosphere and limit future sea-level rise.
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- Thursday, November 26, 2026