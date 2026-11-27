Melbourne’s safe injecting room is one of the world’s busiest. The Liberals have vowed to close it
By Suzanne Nielsen, Professor and Deputy Director, Monash Addiction Research Centre, Monash University
Sarah Larney, Professor and Co-Head, Alcohol and Other Drugs Working Group, Burnet Institute
The evidence is clear: the Richmond facility has saved lives, helped people get off drugs, and freed up Victoria’s ambulance and hospital system.
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- Thursday, November 26, 2026