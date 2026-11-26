We built an AI you can dance with. It taught us about developing the technology responsibly
By Charlotta Windahl, Senior Lecturer in Management and International Business, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Sarah Foster-Sproull, Associate Professor, Creative Arts, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Yinan Liu, Research Associate, arc/sec Lab, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
An experiment in an Auckland dance studio suggests a different approach to AI – one that gives people more say in shaping the technology they use.
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- Thursday, November 26, 2026