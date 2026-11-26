African sheep farmers could improve their flocks by changing how they choose breeding animals
By Thobela Louis Tyasi, Professor of Animal Breeding and Genetics, University of Limpopo
Obert Tada, Associate professor, University of Limpopo
Sheep are more than livestock for many African households. They provide meat, generate income and can serve as savings or financial security. Compared with larger livestock, sheep have more young, at shorter intervals, and generally require less capital to farm.
Africa also has a wide variety of sheep breeds that have evolved to cope with local environmental conditions, including low rainfall, high temperatures, droughts and limited grazing.
Yet having well-adapted animals does not automatically translate into high productivity. How farmers manage breeding and choose the…
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- Thursday, November 26, 2026