Indonesia’s huge peat fires burn underground – so we still don’t know just how much carbon they have released
By Ailish Graham, Research Fellow, School of Earth and Environment, University of Leeds
Kitso Kusin, Peatland Researcher, CIMTROP, Universitas Palangka Raya
Maria Nolan, Post-Doctoral Research Assistant, Faculty of Health, Innovation, Technology and Science, Liverpool John Moores University
These fires can emit more carbon than entire countries, but estimates remain uncertain. That’s why researchers are measuring how deeply they burn.
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- Thursday, November 26, 2026