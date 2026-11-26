To move across Arabia, stone-age humans needed both water and the right kinds of rock
By Metin I. Eren, Professor of Archaeology, Kent State University ; University of Cambridge
Emily Coco, Researcher, Interdisciplinary Center for Archaeology and Evolution of Human Behaviour (ICArEHB), Universidad del Algarve
Jeffrey I. Rose, Endowed Chair in Arabian Palaeolithic Archaeology, ICArEHB, Universidad del Algarve
An expedition through Arabia’s Rub’ al Khali desert uncovered abundant evidence of ancient lakes, but no sign of human occupation.
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- Thursday, November 26, 2026