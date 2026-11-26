Expert reaction: what the Timms review into Pip disability benefits gets right – and where it falls short
By Stephanie Allen, Research Associate (Mental Health & Wellbeing), University of Glasgow
Mindy Ptolomey, Lecturer in Disability Studies, University of Leeds
Sarah Ledden, Research Associate, Institute of Psychology, Psychiatry and Neuroscience, King's College London
Steve Atkin-Teillet, Lecturer, Nottingham Law School, University of Nottingham
Personal independence payments (Pip) are UK-wide benefits that are meant to help people with long-term health issues cope with the extra costs associated with their conditions. But it’s controversial – from the application process to who qualifies.
Sir Stephen Timms, the disability minister, has published a long-awaited report into Pip, recommending a raft of changes to the system.
Here’s…
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- Thursday, November 26, 2026