How learning on the land is bringing back traditional food knowledge and healing
By Tammara Soma, Associate Professor at the School of Resource and Environmental Management, Simon Fraser University
Morgan Game, Masters Candidate at the School of Resource and Environmental Management, Simon Fraser University
Many of us no longer know where our food comes from. Land-based learning can help close that gap and bring back vital food knowledge.
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- Thursday, November 26, 2026