Strength training can help preserve muscle while using weight-loss drugs, research shows
By Richard Metcalfe, Senior Lecturer in Clinical Exercise Physiology / AHCS registered Clinical Exercise Physiologist, Swansea University
Graeme Carrick-Ranson, Senior Lecturer, Clinical Exercise Physiology, Swansea University
Weight-loss drugs are helping people to lose substantial amounts of weight and improve their health. However, this weight and body fat loss can also be accompanied by a loss of muscle and strength.
A new landmark study now shows that doing strength training while taking weight loss drugs can help.
Weight-loss drugs such as Mounjaro and Wegovy can have substantial health benefits. Alongside large reductions…
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- Thursday, November 26, 2026