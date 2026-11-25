76% of Australians are struggling to tell apart real and AI content – new report
By Sora Park, Director, News & Media Research Centre, University of Canberra
Caroline Fisher, Adjunct Associate Professor of Communication, University of Canberra
Kieran McGuinness, Postdoctoral Fellow, News & Media Research Centre, University of Canberra
Robin Ladwig, Lecturer, Human Resources, University of Canberra
The challenge is not just that AI-generated content is becoming more realistic. It’s that many people are unsure whether they’re able to recognise it at all.
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- Wednesday, November 25, 2026