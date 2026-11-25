New study reveals a close‑up of NZ’s Alpine Fault – and how the next big quake might unfold
By John Townend, Professor of Geophysics, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Meghan S. Miller, Professor of Geophysics, Australian National University
Voon Hui Lai, Seismologist (now Asst Prof at NTU Singapore), Australian National University
A detailed image of the Alpine Fault shows narrow zones of crushed rock where previous large earthquakes likely started – and a future one may kick off.
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- Wednesday, November 25, 2026