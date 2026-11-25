Seeing Sea Country: how Traditional Owners are leading the way in caring for our oceans
By Melissa Nursey-Bray, Professor, Geography, Environment and Population, Adelaide University
Meg Parsons, Associate Professor in Historical Geography, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Every winter, giant Australian cuttlefish (Sepia apama) congregate in the cold shallows off Point Lowly near Whyalla in South Australia.
It’s the only mass gathering of cuttlefish on Earth. In a good year, more than 100,000 gather along eight kilometres of rocky reef to breed. Males flash blue,…
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- Wednesday, November 25, 2026