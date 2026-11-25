Solving the Neet crisis may come with a price tag the government can’t afford
By Peter Urwin, Director, Centre for Employment Research, University of Westminster
Richard Dorsett, Professor of Economic Evaluation, University of Westminster
The UK’s one million 16 to 24-year-olds who are not in education, employment or training (Neet) are again at the centre of political and media debate, thanks to Alan Milburn’s latest review. The review’s diagnosis is correct: the challenge is not only young people’s skills and readiness for work, but also a shortage of jobs for them. So will the proposals solve the crisis?
Milburn – a former Labour minister – essentially suggests a fresh take on Labour’s New…
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- Wednesday, November 25, 2026